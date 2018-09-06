Coffee with McConchie

hello

Twenty-sixth District Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods will host "Coffee and Conversation" events in September. These are informal forums where constituents can talk McConchie about topics important to them, ask questions and receive updates on legislation, projects and issues. Upcoming coffees are scheduled for: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Main Street Social, 608 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at McGonigal's Pub (The Loft), 105 S. Cook St., Barrington; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Coffee and refreshments will be provided at each gathering.