Bartlett moms' group raising funds for family that lost child to cancer

hello

Eight-year-old Briana Loeding of Bartlett, here with her brother Brandon, died last month from a rare form of bone cancer. Now a group of Bartlett-area moms is raising funds for her family to help pay for medical bills. Courtesy of BTB Foundation

A group of Bartlett-area moms is raising funds for the family of an 8-year-old Briana Loeding, of Bartlett who died last month of a rare form of bone cancer. Briana was a student of Liberty Elementary School in Bartlett. An auction of baskets will be held Saturday during Bartlett Heritage Days. Courtesy of BTB Foundation

A group of Bartlett-area moms is raising funds for the parents of an 8-year-old former Liberty Elementary School student who recently died of cancer.

The effort began after a mom posted on the Bartlett Area Moms networking group Facebook page the idea of auctioning off baskets of goodies. The suggestion prompted other moms to get involved and contribute.

About 30 baskets donated by local moms and business owners will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, in front of 2 Toots Train Whistle Grill, 203 S. Main St., Bartlett, during Bartlett Heritage Days.

They contain a smorgasbord of products: lotions and toiletries; champagne with a dinner certificate; wine bottles, glasses and tasting certificates; Starbucks coffee products; seasonings, bread mixes and soups; and pet toys and treats.

Most baskets are valued in the $100 to $150 range. Bidding will start at $20 or $25, said Lisa Swan, a Bartlett resident speaking on behalf of organizer Shannon Potenzo.

"Winners will be contacted. They don't need to be present to win," Swan said, adding that inclement weather would shift the auction to Sunday or online. "All proceeds will go to the family and we will also be accepting cash donations at the booth, as well."

Briana Loeding died Aug. 17 after a battle against osteosarcoma -- a rare, aggressive type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

The community has rallied around Briana and her parents, Lauren and Brian Loeding, since she was diagnosed with the disease last October. More than $36,700 has been raised from 425 donors for Briana's medical bills and other expenses through a gofundme page. Mount Prospect-based BTB Foundation also has donated $11,000 to the family.

In January, Briana had major surgery to remove a tumor in her knee and reconstruct her leg. She then underwent several months of chemotherapy and intensive physical therapy at University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Her illness took a tremendous "mental, emotional, physical and financial toll" on the family, Jaclyn Willhoit-Naling, Briana's aunt and godmother, wrote on the gofundme page.

Swan said Briana's struggle touched many in the community, even those who never knew her or her family.

"I worked at Liberty School for a year in their library," said Swan, noting that community members witnessed Briana's funeral procession as it drove past the Bartlett school. "We would love to see a ton of funds raised from the raffle."

Another fundraiser benefiting the Loeding family is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, at Balance Family Chiropractic, 366 S. Main St., Bartlett. Suggested donation is $5 at the door and $1 per raffle ticket. For details, visit the event page on Facebook.