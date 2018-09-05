With Rahm out, whos's running for Chicago mayor -- and who's thinking about it
Updated 9/5/2018 10:10 AM
hello
With Mayor Rahm Emanuel out of the race, the landscape of the 2019 mayoral race is shifting.
In addition to the dozen candidates already running, several potential candidates said they were considering a run Tuesday, including Ald. Roderick Sawyer, (6th), chairman of the City Council's Black Caucus, and Alds. Ameya Pawar (47th) and Ricardo Muñoz (22nd). Other names floated Tuesday include former Chicago Public Schools School Board Chair Gery Chico, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., former Obama education secretary Arne Duncan, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd).
Read more about the crowded field of candidates at chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.