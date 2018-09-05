With Rahm out, whos's running for Chicago mayor -- and who's thinking about it

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a Democratic congressman and chief of staff to President Barack Obama before becoming mayor in 2011, announced Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, that he won't seek a third term in 2019. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Candidates for the 2019 Chicago mayoral race Courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times

With Mayor Rahm Emanuel out of the race, the landscape of the 2019 mayoral race is shifting.

In addition to the dozen candidates already running, several potential candidates said they were considering a run Tuesday, including Ald. Roderick Sawyer, (6th), chairman of the City Council's Black Caucus, and Alds. Ameya Pawar (47th) and Ricardo Muñoz (22nd). Other names floated Tuesday include former Chicago Public Schools School Board Chair Gery Chico, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., former Obama education secretary Arne Duncan, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd).

