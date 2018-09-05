Two more restaurants joining Wheeling Town Center development

A rendering shows plans for the Wheeling Town Center at Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway. Developers announced Wednesday that Eggsperience and Meat and Potato Eatery are the latest restaurants to sign leases to open in the $110 million development. Courtesy of Lynmark Group

The two newest restaurants set to join the Wheeling Town Center may satisfy comfort food cravings for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Lynmark Group, which is building the approximately $110 million development at Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway, announced Wednesday that Eggsperience and Meat and Potato Eatery have signed on as tenants. Each restaurant will occupy about 4,000 square feet and offer outdoor dining. Their addition brings the total occupancy of the development to 83 percent.

"We are thrilled to offer residents and neighbors an option for leisurely brunching or eating out on a Saturday night," Joshua Goldstein, the president of The Lynmark Group, said in a news release. "It was our intention to create a downtown where everyone feels welcome, and we are proud that it's becoming a reality."

Eggsperience serves breakfast and lunch at eight locations in the Chicago area, including Glenview, Park Ridge, Mount Prospect and Naperville. It's been in business for 25 years.

Meat and Potato Eatery offers homestyle lunch and dinner options at locations in McHenry and Carpentersville.

"Our menu screams comfort food with specialty sandwiches, salads, bowls and homemade dinner offerings," co-owner Ted Zatos said in the news release. "The selection is a perfect complement to the area, and we know neighbors will be satisfied."

The development is anchored by a 301-unit apartment complex, which is accepting reservations, and a CMX Cinemas movie theater. Other tenants will include City Works Eatery and Pour House, Mia's Cantina, Starbucks, Inland Bank, 312 Nails & Spa and The Learning Experience -- an early childhood school and day care.

Wheeling Town Center is expected to open in early 2019.