St. Charles nonprofit raising money for random acts of kindness

Members of Random Acts Matter partnered with Sammy's Bikes in St. Charles to provide a new bike for a student after his was destroyed last year. The St. Charles organization is raising money at an event this weekend to continue performing random acts of kindness. COURTESY OF RANDOM ACTS MATTER

Flowers sent to hospital patients. Food donated to individuals in crisis. A new washing machine purchased for a widowed mother of eight.

Community members of all demographics and walks of life have been influenced in the past 18 months by St. Charles nonprofit Random Acts Matter, President Jim Di Ciaula said.

The organization has performed 130 random acts of kindness to date, he said. And with help from a fundraiser this weekend, members hope to continue exploring creative ways to make a difference in their neighbors' lives.

"Our mission is to provide care and compassion through random acts of kindness. That can apply anywhere ... and to all kinds of needs: financial, emotional, physical," said Di Ciaula, who founded the group last February. "The need for care and compassion crosses all socioeconomic areas."

The nonprofit's second annual fundraiser, called "An Evening of Random Acts," will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Keeping with the spirit of the organization, the event will be organized as a large "Ravinia-style" community outing in Mount St. Mary Park along Route 31 at Prairie Street in St. Charles, Di Ciaula said.

More than 300 people are expected to attend the fundraiser, which will feature six different musical acts: Diva Montell, Guitarra Azul, the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, the St. Charles North jazz group, Alex Murphy Jazz, and Jazzy & Band of Brothers.

Long community tables, each seating about 50 people, will be set up throughout the park, Di Ciaula said, and food from local restaurants will be served to those who preordered their meals. Beer and wine will be sold on site by local "celebrity bartenders" such as Mayor Ray Rogina. Patrons also have the option of bringing in their own food.

New to this year's event are a table decorating contest and various yard games, including a ring toss and bags, Di Ciaula said.

Tickets cost $50 each and must be purchased in advance. The organization's goal is to raise about $25,000, most of which likely will come from business sponsors, Di Ciaula said.

"The funds raised will allow us to continue our mission," he said. "It's all about community helping community."