 
Crime

Retiring Arlington Heights police dog honored

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/5/2018 4:11 PM
  • Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, left, reads from a proclamation Tuesday honoring retiring police dog Max, who worked for eight years with officer Michael Butler.

Retiring Arlington Heights police dog Max was recognized this week for eight years on the force -- time that included recovering more than $3 million in illegal drugs and $1 million in cash and criminal assets.

The 10-year-old German shepherd, who has worked with officer Michael Butler, was honored with a proclamation by Mayor Tom Hayes at a village board meeting Tuesday. Max was the third police dog to join the department after Police Chief Gerald Mourning reinstated the canine program in 2007.

Max notably helped find a missing elderly Alzheimer's patient who wandered from a care facility in the winter of 2014. Max will continue to live with Butler in retirement.

