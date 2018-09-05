Retiring Arlington Heights police dog honored

Retiring Arlington Heights police dog Max was recognized this week for eight years on the force -- time that included recovering more than $3 million in illegal drugs and $1 million in cash and criminal assets.

The 10-year-old German shepherd, who has worked with officer Michael Butler, was honored with a proclamation by Mayor Tom Hayes at a village board meeting Tuesday. Max was the third police dog to join the department after Police Chief Gerald Mourning reinstated the canine program in 2007.

Max notably helped find a missing elderly Alzheimer's patient who wandered from a care facility in the winter of 2014. Max will continue to live with Butler in retirement.