Retiring Arlington Heights police dog honored
Updated 9/5/2018 4:11 PM
Retiring Arlington Heights police dog Max was recognized this week for eight years on the force -- time that included recovering more than $3 million in illegal drugs and $1 million in cash and criminal assets.
The 10-year-old German shepherd, who has worked with officer Michael Butler, was honored with a proclamation by Mayor Tom Hayes at a village board meeting Tuesday. Max was the third police dog to join the department after Police Chief Gerald Mourning reinstated the canine program in 2007.
Max notably helped find a missing elderly Alzheimer's patient who wandered from a care facility in the winter of 2014. Max will continue to live with Butler in retirement.
