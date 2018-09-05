Feder: Chicago radio ratings crowded at the top

A three-way tie for first place in afternoon drive pretty well sums up how tightly compacted the Chicago radio scene has become.

Nielsen Audio figures released Tuesday show afternoon personalities Steve Seaver of Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM, Ron Parker of Cumulus Media classic hits WLS 94.7-FM, and Joe Soto of iHeartMedia urban adult-contemporary WVAZ 102.7-FM tied for the top spot in the August survey. That's never happened before. See the complete ratings at robertfeder.com.