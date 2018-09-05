Carpentersville approves land annexation for new restaurant

A vacant commercial property near Carpentersville will be annexed into the village and redeveloped into a new dining establishment after trustees gave project plans a green light Tuesday.

The Realzola Family Corp. recently purchased the unincorporated land at 100 Skyline Drive with the intention of tearing down the existing bright orange structure that formerly housed a restaurant, Carpentersville Senior Planner John Svalenka said. In its place, the local business group plans to construct a 3,447-square-foot brick building with an upgraded parking lot.

The new establishment, which will face Lake Marian Road, is expected to contain a Mexican seafood restaurant and some office space, co-owner Silvia Realzola said. A business name and target opening date have not yet been determined.

"We liked (the location) because we can rebuild on it, make it better and improve it instead of having that eyesore there right now," Realzola said. "We're looking forward to bringing a good business to Carpentersville."

To provide access to Carpentersville's water and sewer services, the village board on Tuesday authorized the annexation of the property -- a move that aligns with the village's 2007 comprehensive plan, Svalenka said in a memo.

Trustees also unanimously approved final development plans, which included rezoning the property to allow for a commercial use. Per state law, annexed land automatically is zoned as a residential district once it's under Carpentersville's jurisdiction.

In addition to generating additional tax revenue for the village, Svalenka said, the project will "help clean up a blighted property, which positively affects property values and the image of the area."

It also serves as an opportunity for the Realzola group to expand their business endeavors in the village, he said. Members of the family own a handful of other businesses in the area, including a grocery store on Route 25 and a real estate agency on Route 31.

"I've known the family my whole life," Village President John Skillman said. "We know they're good people, and we know they'll have a nice establishment." Several trustees also expressed their support for the restaurant and its owners. The Realzolas will have to submit final engineering and architecture plans to village staff before moving forward with construction.

"Thank you for investing in Carpentersville," Trustee John O'Sullivan said during the meeting. "It's always a risk, and we really appreciate you taking that risk."