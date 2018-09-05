Arlington Heights bicyclist critically injured after striking open car door

A 63-year-old Arlington Heights bicyclist is in critical condition after he hit an open car door Tuesday, fell and struck his head on the pavement, police said.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening head injuries in the crash, which was reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday near Dunton Avenue and Thomas Street, authorities said Wednesday.

The cyclist was traveling southbound on Dunton when he struck the open car door of a 2015 Kia Optima parked on the east side of the street, police said.

Its owner, who was retrieving belongings from inside the sedan, was struck in the back but uninjured, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Arlington Heights police are continuing their investigation.