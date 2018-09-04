Remembering George Pradel: What community leaders are saying

Here's what some who knew him are saying about former Naperville Mayor George Pradel.

"I've known George even before I was state's attorney. George was very involved in the DuPage County Hundred Club, which raises money for when police and firefighters get injured on the job. No one loved Naperville more than George Pradel. He had a huge heart and he was also a big fan of law enforcement and public safety. Being Officer Friendly probably was the reason for that, but he approached public service with a passion and enthusiasm you just don't see these days. It wasn't just a show with George. That was coming straight from his heart. He loved, loved Naperville. And he was in public service for all of the right reasons. I believe he just wanted to make life better for everyone who lived in Naperville. " -- DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin

"George Pradel was a one-of-a-kind public servant. His gregarious, welcoming personality helped shape Naperville's reputation as a family-friendly, growing, thriving community. As the face of the city, Mayor Pradel took his responsibility as an ambassador very seriously and he gave selflessly of his time and energy, listening to residents and responding to their questions and concerns. Naperville and all of DuPage County are better places because of George Pradel's public service." -- DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin

"Mayor Emeritus George Pradel was a wonderful servant to Naperville. In all of his roles during his life he played them to perfection. He epitomized what a public servant should be and Naperville loved him." -- DuPage County Board member Janice Anderson of Naperville

"We're extremely sad to hear of the passing of former Naperville Mayor George Pradel who was an extraordinary leader, partner and citizen. We will always remember his unabashed enthusiasm for the City of Naperville and incredible support for Edward Hospital and Edward-Elmhurst Health. His presence alone was enough to boost spirits. Add that booming voice and infectious energy, and we couldn't help but tackle the rest of our day with a little more bounce in our step and smile on our face. We'll miss you Mayor Pradel." -- Mary Lou Mastro, System CEO, Edward-Elmhurst Health

"Mayor Pradel taught me so much about being in public service. It's not always about facts and figures; it's about creating relationships. When you talked to him, you felt you were the most important person in the world. He only was talking to you. He connected with you in ways few people do and that was his strength. After you left George, you felt like you were better and wanted to do better." -- Naperville City Council member John Krummen

"He left his mark of family and being a very honorable man and serving, not only our community, but serving as a Marine. His focus was always on family and children and faith. Sometimes people move away from what really is important, and I think he always kept it true." -- Naperville City Council member Patty Gustin

"He was the epitome of a huge cheerleader for the city ... You can't argue all the things that he has done to give to this community. He will leave a lasting imprint on this community." -- Kim White, executive director of the Community Career Center in Naperville and wife of city council member Benny White

"Great leaders always make an impact. Mayor George Pradel made his impact not only on the institutional workings of Naperville, but on the hearts of her citizens. I don't believe there was ever a person who came in contact with Mayor Pradel who did not leave a happier person after meeting him. May we all carry on his legacy of enthusiasm for life and love for our fellow man as we strive to make this world a better place. Thank you, George, for your inspiration."

-- DuPage County Board member Tonua Khouri of Aurora

"Mayor Pradel was absolutely a one-of-a-kind man; a cheerleader for Naperville; and a champion for children in the community. DCM was so thrilled to host the mayor every year for our New Year's Eve Bubble Bash Countdown to Noon. His incredible enthusiasm and boisterous joy filled the room every year. In 2015, we were honored to name DCM's Volunteer Center in honor of Mayor Pradel as a tribute to a man who gave so much to the children of this community." -- Kimberly Stull, director of exhibits and operations, DuPage Children's Museum

"Mayor Pradel represented the entire city and all of her diversity so beautifully. He had a zest to learn and a passion to bring the community together. He used to visit the schools often and the children would be so excited to see and hear him speak. Every time you met him, you always left with a smile on your face." -- Saily Joshi, co-chairwoman of Parent Diversity Advisory Council in Indian Prairie Unit District 204

"Everyone looked up to him like their second dad or something. It was an honor to serve with him; it was an honor to work with him. I'll never forget it. He gave back to the public service from the Marine Corps all the way to his death. He was a public servant for all those years -- never stopped giving back; never stopped giving." -- Naperville City Council member Paul Hinterlong

"All the years he was mayor, he would give a greeting at the graduation for North Central College. He would say 'Hello from Naperville!' to an audience of a few thousand people, only some of whom knew him because they were coming in for this graduation. It was immediately charming and disarming. I have seen very famous people who were going to be the graduation speaker to follow him who thought, 'Oh, look at what I have to follow because no one is going to get a reception like that.' And no one could do it quite the way he did. We all looked forward to hearing that greeting every year." -- Naperville City Council member Judith Brodhead

"I remember when he helped to put together just the small things, such as a parade for the high school football team that won the state championship back in 2007 and 2008. My son was on that team. It was before I was fire chief. I remember thanking him for doing something like that for the kids. He turned that around and said, 'Boy, we thank the kids for working so hard to create a championship.' He always kind of reversed the thanks and put the thanks back on the people and the community. George really taught me in many ways how to relate to people and made me remember that the most important thing in life is the relationships that you create and that you foster with your fellow individuals." -- Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis

"George lived five blocks from us when our kids were little. He would stop by and talk to them very frequently. As they grew up, he would see them around town and recognize them and speak with them. He was always so thoughtful. He asked me to serve on the city's Financial Advisory Board beginning in 2003, and appointed me chairman, Day 1. He personally invested in me as a young father and a young Naperville volunteer, helping shape the trajectory of volunteer leadership I've been on since moving here in 2000. What a truly selfless leader. An example of what that really means. George will be profoundly missed by all." -- Bruce Hanson, Naperville planning and zoning commission member