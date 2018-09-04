Feder: NBC 5 stands by disputed story on Cardinal Cupich

WMAQ-Channel 5 is defending itself against criticism that the NBC-owned station unfairly edited an interview last week with Cardinal Blase Cupich. The cardinal called reporter Mary Ann Ahern's story "misleading" because he said it "gave the false impression that Pope Francis and I consider the protection of children to be less important than other issues, such as the environment or immigration. Nothing could be further from the truth." Read more at robertfeder.com.