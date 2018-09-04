Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won't seek re-election

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks in 2014 at International Terminal 5 O'Hare International Airport. He announced he won't be running in 2019. Daily Herald File Photo

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will not seek re-election in 2019, a stunning move that upends the political order in the region.

"With our three children in college, Amy and I have decided to write another chapter," the mayor said Tuesday morning with his wife Amy Rule at his side.

"I've never shied away from a challenge ... today the time has come to take another tough choice," he said.

Emanuel won election in 2011. His tenure was marked by headlines about violence in Chicago and issues close to the suburbs, such as O'Hare International Airport modernization and the shift of some corporations to downtown.