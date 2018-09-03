Route 45 closed in Libertyville; railroad bridge retaining wall collapses
Updated 9/4/2018 9:13 AM
A retaining wall on Route 45 in Libertyville collapsed overnight, one day after the Lake County Sheriff's Department shut down the roadway in both directions.
The retaining wall for a railroad bridge bulged out over the pavement Sunday, prompting officials to closed the roadway between Peterson Road and Route 137.
Metra employees and officials from the Lake County Department of Transportation have been on scene inspecting the road.
Sheriff officials said they are hopeful to have traffic moving through the road by the end of the day.
Officials suggested checking Lake County PASSAGE at www.lakecountypassage.com for updated road information.
