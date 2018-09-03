Route 45 closed in Libertyville as railroad bridge retaining wall could collapse
Updated 9/3/2018 5:39 PM
Authorities Monday closed U.S. Route 45 in Libertyville in both directions after a retaining wall for a railroad bridge bulged out over the pavement, threatening to collapse.
Route 45 was closed south of Casey Road between Peterson Road and Route 137.
The Lake County sheriff's office said about 5 p.m. on its Facebook page that Metra and Illinois Department of Transportation are on the scene determining the extent of repairs needed for the railroad bridge.
Officials suggested checking Lake County PASSAGE before the morning commute for updated road information at www.lakecountypassage.com.
