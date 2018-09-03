Naperville parade beats rain to celebrate Labor Day

hello

With a crew of local pilots overhead to launch the festivities, Naperville celebrated Labor Day with the 53rd annual parade during the Last Fling.

The Lima Lima T-34 flight team, based out of Naper Aero Club in the Aero Estates subdivision, conducted several flyovers as the parade began, and the festivities brought crowds to the streets.

Led by the Naperville Jaycees and featuring bands, candy and a variety of other marching groups, the traditional parade took place before a line of storms rolled through in the early afternoon.

Fling organizers closed the sprawling downtown festival about 12:30 p.m. as hazardous weather approached. They reopened the carnival and block party area along Jackson Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

But about 3:30 p.m., they announced Family Fun Land at the Naper Settlement would not reopen on the four-day festival's final day, canceling activities such as a martial arts demonstration, experiments with SciTech Hands On Museum from downtown Aurora and a kids yoga class.