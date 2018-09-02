Longtime Naperville mayor Pradel in hospice care

Longtime Naperville Mayor George Pradel is in hospice care surrounded by family members who on Sunday said he is in too much pain for visitors and their remaining time with him is precious.

"Words cannot express our appreciation for your prayers, thoughts, and well-wishes," his son, also named George, wrote in a letter posted online Sunday and co-authored by siblings Carol and Gary. "Dad told us how much this means to him. If you know George, you know he would like to be available to everyone right now."

According to the letter, the 20-year mayor was admitted to Edward Hospital in Naperville several weeks ago while suffering from severe pain in his back and neck. Doctors found a cancerous tumor that quickly spread through his whole body, according to the letter.

Although he cannot see visitors, messages to Pradel can be sent via the website, pradel.com.

"This website serves as a central place to keep you informed and allow you to share your thoughts with George, and our family. We will continue to update this site," the letter reads.

"Thank you, again, for your love and concern. It means everything to George and to our family."

Pradel, 80, is Naperville's longest-tenured mayor, serving from 1995 to 2015, when he took the role of mayor emeritus. He first gained local fame as the police department's "Officer Friendly."

He was honored countless times during his two decades as mayor. On Washington Street sits a sculpture depicting him as a police officer greeting children. A street and a park are named in his honor. His face is on several murals. Restaurants named rooms and gardens and sandwiches after him. A radio station named him the area's sexiest mayor. There was even a bobblehead sold in his likeness.