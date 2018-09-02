Booze now allowed outside two Rolling Meadows sports bars

Stadium Sports Club & Pizza, at 4015 Algonquin Road, got permission from Rolling Meadows aldermen to install outdoor seating and serve alcohol. Courtesy of City of Rolling Meadows

Two Rolling Meadows sports bars are now able to serve drinks in outdoor seating areas.

Stadium Sports Club & Pizza, at 4015 Algonquin Road, and Rep's Place, at 3200 Kirchoff Road, got special-use permission from the city council Aug. 28 to have outdoor seating with liquor service on the strip mall sidewalks in front of their establishments.

For Stadium, which has been in operation for more than three decades, it'll mean up to 14 outdoor seats. For Rep's, which opened in June, it'll mean up to 20 seats.

Outdoor liquor service will be allowed at both locations until 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Saturday, from April 1 to Nov. 1.