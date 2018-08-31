Stanley Cup coming to Wheeling, Lake Zurich Tuesday morning
Washington Capitals director of player development Steve Richmond is scheduled to bring the Stanley Cup to a Wheeling restaurant and a Lake Zurich establishment Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Richmond, a longtime Lake Zurich resident, gets to spend a day with the iconic trophy won by the Capitals this year like others with the team. Richmond's slated to be with the Stanley Cup at The Original Granny's, 831 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday. He is expected have the cup from 1 to 2 p.m. at Consume, known for craft beer and food, at 569 W. Route 22 in Lake Zurich.
