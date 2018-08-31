 
Crime

One dead after shooting in Waukegan

 
Lee Filas
 
 
Updated 8/31/2018 8:02 PM
One person was killed in a shooting on Washington Street in Waukegan early Friday, authorities said.

Police were called to Washington and Maple Avenue for a report of shots fired about 12:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was a Waukegan resident, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Identification was being withheld pending family notification and an autopsy, authorities said.

The shooting appears to have started with an argument between two groups earlier that evening, according to police, who said it was an isolated incident.

No one is in custody, but investigators are following up on numerous leads, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call the Waukegan Police Department's tip line at (847) 856-6444

