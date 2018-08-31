Cook County, Shakman plaintiffs join to seek end to hiring decree

Is the long-standing headache involving Cook County hiring prohibition about to end?

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has filed a motion in federal court seeking to end the constraints placed on her ability to hire employees imposed by the legendary 50-year-old Shakman decree lawsuit.

"This is a significant moment for Cook County and I'm grateful to those who have made this momentous accomplishment possible," said Preckwinkle, who added that the motion is also being joined by the Shakman plaintiffs.

The hearing on the motion will be held on Oct. 31.

