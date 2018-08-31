Candlelight vigil in Arlington Heights highlights overdose deaths

A candlelight vigil Friday evening at Lake Arlington marked International Overdose Awareness Day, a time to remember those lost to an overdose.

It was the culmination of a weeklong effort led by Glueckert Funeral Home and nonprofit Live4Lali, both in Arlington Heights, to get more people trained in how to administer naloxone, the opioid-reversal medication.

John Glueckert Jr., owner of the funeral home, said he was led to the effort by the increasing number of deaths he handles of people who die from an overdose. It's estimated 2,155 people will die in Illinois this year from an accidental drug overdose.