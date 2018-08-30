Thomas looks back on her career as Grayslake library director

The Grayslake Public Library certainly is not what it used to be -- ask Roberta Thomas.

Thomas led the library through many changes, from designing and constructing its building to increasing outreach to promote its services and expanding the idea of what a library can offer, such as 3-D printing and sewing machines.

Leading the library for 24 years, providing patrons the services they've requested while remaining fiscally responsible, Thomas retired in June as director. She is one of only three directors since the library became a public body in 1941.

"I've loved being able to go to work every day and know that everything I do is aimed at making the community a better place by making the library better," she said. "Few people are fortunate to be able to do that."

Thomas began as a shelver at the Palatine Public Library, where she worked 15 years, before moving to the reference desk and head of circulation and audiovisual department.

"Working at the reference desk is like living in a game of Trivial Pursuit," she said. "You get to look up the answers. You get to cheat. It's what you do all day."

Helping to complete new construction for the Palatine library, Thomas knew she wanted to have that role again when making her next career move as a director. That is when she learned the Grayslake library had passed a referendum to construct a new building to expand from its double storefront on Center Street.

"This is where I want to go, and I came to visit the town and I fell in love," she said.

One thing that was important when Thomas was hired was moving to Grayslake.

"It's really important to be involved in the community you're serving so you really know what the patrons need. You're a lot more personally accountable when you live there," she said.

Before her arrival, the process to build the new library did not go smoothly. The Grayslake Park District, which had partnered to share the new space, did not pass its referendum, and both entities had disagreements regarding the new space. The parties later agreed to part ways on the project. When Thomas began in October 1994, she had to start over, including finding a new space.

Laurie Epstein, daughter of John Epstein and owner of the Grayslake Gelatin Company, came forward in 1994 and made available the property located south of and adjacent to Central Park. Epstein donated one acre to the library. In February 1995, the library purchased 5½ acres for $50,000 an acre. One acre was put in reserve to allow for possible future expansion.

Ground was broken in August 1995, and the new library opened in January 1997.

Thomas said her focus when designing the new library was flexibility and room to expand.

"It's trying to make the building as flexible and as open as possible and defining spaces with shelving and furniture and not with walls," she said.

Thomas said the new library provided resources the previous space couldn't, including meeting rooms, a children's storytime room and space to offer adult programming. A drive-up book drop was added later.

Keeping up with changes in library services as technology has evolved was always a focus. The internet has made it easier to find quick facts, Thomas said, so that changed the role of the reference librarians. They are answering the harder questions or helping those who prefer not to use technology and helping teach patrons how to use technology.

The library provides resources patrons can access without entering the library. Thomas said there are more than 150,000 eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks and online resource tools students can access by logging onto the library's website.

Under Thomas' leadership, the Grayslake Public Library has striven to reach out to the community and educate the public on what they offer. She said library officials are working more with the schools, taking part in the Lake County Fair and other community events.

"We want to reach people and let them know what kinds of things are available. We really want to become a community center," she said.

Thomas said she feels the library has done a good job keeping up with changes in library services by "paying attention to what patrons tell them when they talk to us over the counter." The library has conducted periodic community surveys for feedback.

Utilizing a survey helped to design the final project under Thomas' leadership -- a new makerspace called the Hub that includes equipment such as sewing machines, a loom, laser engraver, and 3-D printer. Use of the equipment is free, but some materials are provided at a minimal cost.

While it's crucial to provide the materials and services patrons need, Thomas said it is also vital to do so within their financial constraints while also setting money aside for the future.

"Robbie's fiscally conservative leadership has enabled the Grayslake library to accomplish its core mission, keep current with changing technologies, financially plan for the aging of the building and continue to transform into a 21st century library, all without going back to the taxpayers for additional money," said Scott Landy, director of the library's board of directors.

With finalizing the Hub, the June 30 expiration of the long-range and her husband's encouragement, Thomas saw it as the right time to step down. She said she will miss the people, the staff, the management team and the board.

Thomas said the Grayslake library will continue to evolve, providing the services and materials patrons want.

"It's all about being responsive. It's their money so we need to spend it to give them what they want," she said.