District 211 bus with no students aboard involved in crash

A Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 bus with no students aboard was struck by another vehicle while returning to Palatine High School Thursday afternoon, district officials said.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Baldwin in Palatine, as the bus was returning from taking special education students home, District 211 spokesman Tom Petersen said.

The bus driver was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for observation, he said.

A Palatine police spokesman could not be immediately reached for more information about the crash.

