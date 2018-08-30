Cook County sheriff's deputy injured in Hoffman Estates crash

A Cook County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries early Thursday morning after her squad car collided with another while she responded to a call in Hoffman Estates.

Another individual stopped and helped the injured officer after the 3:40 a.m. crash at Barrington and Golf roads, Cook County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said. The sheriff's office has not yet learned the identity of that Good Samaritan, she added.

"We thank that individual for stopping and helping our officer," Ansari said.

Hoffman Estates police are investigating the crash. The condition of the other driver involved in the crash was not immediately available, but Hoffman Estates police Sgt. Mark Mueller said there were no serious injuries.

Ansari said the injured deputy first was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, just north of the crash site, before being transferred to another area hospital.