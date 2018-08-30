Car crashes into Bartlett home; no injuries reported

Police ticketed an 18-year-old Carol Stream man Thursday morning after his car crashed into a home in the 900 block of Valewood Drive in Bartlett. No one was injured in the crash. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

An 18-year-old Carol Stream man was ticketed after crashing his car into a single-family house in Bartlett Thursday morning.

Parth Majithia was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign after the 2010 Honda Civic he was driving crashed into a house on the 900 block of Valewood Drive at about 7:30 a.m.

Neither Majithia nor the occupants of the house were injured.

Bartlett police said their investigation determined that Majithia had been traveling eastbound on Apple Valley Drive when he disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection of Valewood Drive. His vehicle then drove off the road and into the front of the house.

Majithia will be assigned a future court date by the DuPage County circuit court clerk, police said.