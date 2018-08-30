Campton Hills' United Fall Fest now about building traditions

Seven years ago, community members came together for Campton Hills' first United Fall Fest, organized in part to help bring the community together from the contentious campaign to incorporate the village in 2007.

Now, organizers of the United Fall Fest have overcome the uncertainty that can come with a new event.

The eighth annual Fall Fest, planned for Sept. 8, will be evoking some nostalgia as the festival matures and traditions take shape and rivalries are born.

"It's growing every year," said Mark Molloy, one the festival organizers. "We're just trying to get better at everything. It's gone from a startup idea to a mature event. I'm happy to say it is something people look forward to and people can count on."

Planned from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Congregations United Church of Christ, the family-oriented event features a Kids Corner; an assortment of inflatable obstacles; a car show; bags tournament; live music; a movie on a large, outdoor screen; firework and other activities.

Molloy said as the festival has grown, teams in the bags tournament have returned each year and engage in friendly banter.

"A lot of the same teams come every year. They've gotten to know each other and there's trash talking," Molloy said.

Last year, organizers added a new wrinkle to the food selection to allow folks to buy a three-pound bag of pulled pork to take home. The pork, added to a beef brisket option, round out a menu of food and drinks.

"The beef brisket is to die for. That's become a huge hit," Molloy said. "These (beef brisket cooks) are crazed, but in a good way."

There is no admission charge to United Fall Fest, and organizers estimate it draws about 1,500 to 2,000 people each year.

Proceeds support several local charity organizations: CASA Kane County; the Elderday Center in Batavia; Habitat for Humanity, Pottawatomie Chapter; the Riverwoods Campus; St. Charles Shelter Assistance; and TriCity Family Services.

For more information, visit unitedfallfest.com.