St. Charlies couple dies in Wisconsin crash on I-90

A St. Charles couple died last week after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Wisconsin, authorities said.

Edward Grzesik Sr., 81, and Shirlyn Grzesik, 73, were traveling east in a 2018 Cadillac Escalade on the interstate about 2 p.m. Aug. 24 near New Lisbon when the vehicle drifted into the median, narrowly missing a guardrail, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The vehicle continued traveling parallel along the guardrail until it vaulted off the incline of the Welch Prairie Road overpass, struck the bridge and came to a stop, authorities said.

Edward Grzesik was driving, and Shirlyn Grzesik was the only passenger. Authorities said both were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St., St. Charles.

A funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 400 Cedar St., St. Charles. Burial is at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.