 
Crime

Search on for man who robbed bank inside Rolling Meadows Meijer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 8/29/2018 4:24 PM
hello
  • This man robbed the US Bank inside the Meijer in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release issued by the FBI.

    This man robbed the US Bank inside the Meijer in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release issued by the FBI. courtesy of the FBI

  • Police were at the scene of a robbery of the US Bank in the Rolling Meadows Meijer store on Wednesday afternoon.

      Police were at the scene of a robbery of the US Bank in the Rolling Meadows Meijer store on Wednesday afternoon. Sean Stangland | Staff Photographer

  • The bank inside the Rolling Meadows Meijer store was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

      The bank inside the Rolling Meadows Meijer store was robbed Wednesday afternoon. Sean Stangland | Staff Photographer

A man in his mid to late 40s robbed the US Bank inside the Meijer in Rolling Meadows at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the FBI.

The man was white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighed between 240 to 250 pounds and was armed with a handgun, according to a news release.

How much money, if any, the man got away with was not available Wednesday. The man has white hair, was clean shaven and wore black sunglasses, a blue polo shirt, black shorts and black gym shoes with white soles.

The bank was closed and wrapped in police tape Wednesday afternoon. The Rolling Meadows Meijer is at the corner of Golf and Algonquin roads.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 