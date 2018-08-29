Search on for man who robbed bank inside Rolling Meadows Meijer

This man robbed the US Bank inside the Meijer in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release issued by the FBI. courtesy of the FBI

A man in his mid to late 40s robbed the US Bank inside the Meijer in Rolling Meadows at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the FBI.

The man was white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighed between 240 to 250 pounds and was armed with a handgun, according to a news release.

How much money, if any, the man got away with was not available Wednesday. The man has white hair, was clean shaven and wore black sunglasses, a blue polo shirt, black shorts and black gym shoes with white soles.

The bank was closed and wrapped in police tape Wednesday afternoon. The Rolling Meadows Meijer is at the corner of Golf and Algonquin roads.