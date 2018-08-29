History is replicated at Civil War Encampment and Battle Sept. 8-9
Relive history as Hainesville holds its annual Civil War Encampment and Battle.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, hosted by the Northbrook Sports Club in a rural setting on the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club property, 200 S. Hainesville Road, Hainesville.
Civil War Encampment and BattleEvents take place Sept. 8 and 9 on the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club property, 200 S. Hainesville Road, Hainesville.
SATURDAY
10 a.m. Public entry begins
10:15-10:45 a.m. Military drill
10:50-11:20 a.m. Elijah Haines, Hainesville founder
11:25-11:55 a.m. General Thomas, His life and times
Noon to 12:45 p.m. Jefferson Davis, Story of his life
12:50-1:20 p.m. General Grant, Rise of A General
1:25-2:10 p.m. President Lincoln, The Sacrifices of War
2:00-2:30 p.m. Officers' call
2:15-2:45 p.m. Lincoln-Davis Debate, Two Views
2:45-3 p.m. Assembly
3-3:30 p.m. Narrated battle
3:30-4 p.m. Hospital surgery
4 p.m. Event closes
SUNDAY
8-9 a.m. Church
9 a.m. Public entry begins
9:15-9:45 a.m. Elijah Haines, Hainesville Founder
9:50-10:20 a.m. General Grant, Rise of a General
10:25-11:10 a.m. Jefferson Davis, Story of his life
10:30-11 a.m. Military drill
11:15 a.m. to noon President Lincoln, The Sacrifices of War
12:05-12:35 p.m. General Thomas, His life and times
12:40-1:35 p.m. Lincoln-Davis Debate, Two Views
1:15-1:45 p.m. Officers' call
1:30-2 p.m. Hospital surgery
2:15-2:30 p.m. Assembly
2:30-3 p.m. Narrated Battle
3 p.m. Event ends
Event highlights will include:
• Military battles with infantry, cavalry and artillery
• Bivouacs and encampments
• Period dressed civilians
• Special guests: Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Elijah Haines, General Ulysses S. Grant and Major General George Henry Thomas, among others
• American cricket games and instruction
• Period music, food vendors and souvenir vendors
Admission and parking are free.
For details, including driving instructions, visit www.hainesville.org.