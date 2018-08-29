History is replicated at Civil War Encampment and Battle Sept. 8-9

Union troops fire on the enemy at last year's Hainesville Civil War Encampment and Battle. Courtesy of George E. Duberstein

Confederate troops get ready for battle at last year's Civil War Encampment and Battle in Hainesville. Courtesy of George E. Duberstein

Union artillery take the field at last year's Civil War Encampment and Battle in Hainesville. This year's event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 in a rural setting off South Hainesville Road. Courtesy of George E. Duberstein

Relive history as Hainesville holds its annual Civil War Encampment and Battle.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, hosted by the Northbrook Sports Club in a rural setting on the north end of the Northbrook Sports Club property, 200 S. Hainesville Road, Hainesville.

Event highlights will include:

• Military battles with infantry, cavalry and artillery

• Bivouacs and encampments

• Period dressed civilians

• Special guests: Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Elijah Haines, General Ulysses S. Grant and Major General George Henry Thomas, among others

• American cricket games and instruction

• Period music, food vendors and souvenir vendors

Admission and parking are free.

For details, including driving instructions, visit www.hainesville.org.