100 dogs to compete in Aurora's first Pooch Parade

Leroy Jenkins, a Chihuahua mix owned by Alex Voigt, will serve as Grand Marshal of the inaugural Aurora Pooch Parade. Courtesy of Clayton Muhammad

Alex Voigt, deputy chief of staff to Mayor Richard Irvin, with her dog Leroy Jenkins. Courtesy of Clayton Muhammad

Alex Voigt didn't know she was a "dog person."

But that changed when she met Leroy Jenkins, a chihuahua/mini-pinscher mix who is clearly an "Alex person."

And now the pair shares an Aurora house, thanks to a fateful meeting in spring 2017.

When Mayor Richard Irvin was elected in April of that year, he visited the Aurora Animal Care and Control shelter accompanied by Voigt, his deputy chief of staff.

"Leroy was one of the dogs that was housed there at the time. The mayor kept going back to his cage," Voigt said.

After that meeting, Leroy was invited to the mayor's office, where he promptly ingratiated himself, most notably with Voigt.

"He came in my office and hopped right up in my lap. Basically, he and I bonded," Voigt said. "I was not in the market for a dog. But I couldn't stop thinking about him. I went back and got him the next day."

Tethered at the end of a leash carried by Voigt, Leroy will serve as Grand Marshal at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, when Aurora Animal Care and Control presents its inaugural Aurora Pooch Parade in Phillips Park.

"We're limiting it to 100 dogs in the judged contest," said Clayton Muhammad, director of communications for the mayor's office.

All dog participants must be vaccinated, leashed and socialized. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 31, or when the 100-dog limit is reached, Muhammad said.

Prizes will be awarded for fan favorite, biggest and smallest dog, best Aurora pride dog, best costume, best tail, most beautiful eyes, most energetic and best look-alike between owner and dog, he said.

"The theme is 'Who Let the Dogs Out?'" Muhammad said. "It's a nice Sunday afternoon for the family. It's just a fun way to shine a spotlight."

Muhammad said the shelter will bring several of its dogs available for adoption to the parade, where prospective owners can meet them and potentially put a hold on them for later adoption. Donations for the shelter, which needs grain-free canned food and treats, beds, shampoo, brushes, combs, fleece blankets and squeaky toys, will be accepted at the parade.

Muhammad said spectators are welcome to bring their dogs to the park for the event.

It's been more than a year since Voigt signed the adoption papers for Leroy Jenkins.

"It's going well. I had never had a dog before. He really is an awesome little guy," she said. "It's a lot of work. It's a big commitment. They require a lot of time and attention. I didn't know if I could manage that. But I met the little doggy. A year later, we're both still alive and we're healthy. It's 100 percent worth it. Dogs are pretty cool."

Voigt describes the 8-pound pup, who is estimated to be 2½ to 3 years old, as meek and mild, at first. Since then, she said, he has come out of his shell.

"He's turned into a lunatic, sometimes," she said. "He's very entertaining. He does like to steal socks when he has the opportunity, but that's his only crime. He makes sure you know he has them and then he runs away because he wants you to chase him."

Voigt said she and Leroy attended doggy training school together.

"It helped me understand how to communicate with him better," she said. "It was a really good learning experience, how to create good habits with the dog."

Voigt said she is looking forward to the parade and to drawing attention to the Aurora Animal Care and Control division and its efforts to find homes for adoptable pets.

"For people who are looking for a pet, it's certainly an affordable option," she said.