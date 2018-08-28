 
Columns

Feder: Dann Gire hands off leadership of film critics

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/28/2018 6:31 AM
  • Courtesy Dann GireDaily Herald film critic Dann Gire, right, is stepping down after 22 years as president of the Chicago Film Critics Association, the organization he co-founded and continues to serve as a director. Succeeding Gire as president is Brian Tallerico, left, editor of RogerEbert.com, and the group's current vice president.

Daily Herald film critic Dann Gire is stepping down after 22 years as president of the Chicago Film Critics Association, the organization he co-founded and continues to serve as a director, Robert Feder writes. Succeeding Gire as president is Brian Tallerico, editor of RogerEbert.com, and the group's current vice president. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

