Feder: Dann Gire hands off leadership of film critics

Daily Herald film critic Dann Gire is stepping down after 22 years as president of the Chicago Film Critics Association, the organization he co-founded and continues to serve as a director, Robert Feder writes. Succeeding Gire as president is Brian Tallerico, editor of RogerEbert.com, and the group's current vice president. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.