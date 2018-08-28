Feder: Dann Gire hands off leadership of film critics
Updated 8/28/2018 6:31 AM
Daily Herald film critic Dann Gire is stepping down after 22 years as president of the Chicago Film Critics Association, the organization he co-founded and continues to serve as a director, Robert Feder writes. Succeeding Gire as president is Brian Tallerico, editor of RogerEbert.com, and the group's current vice president. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
