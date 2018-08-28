District 300 student, two others injured in Carpentersville school bus crash

A Dundee Area Unit Community Unit District 300 student and two other people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus, police said.

Carpentersville firefighters and police responded about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to crash on Lake Marion Road, just west of Williams Street, Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said.

It appeared that a small pickup truck had struck the school bus, police said. The school bus was occupied by a driver and three children.

One child from the school bus and two passengers from the pickup truck were taken by ambulance to the hospital, Kilbourne said. Their injuries appeared to be minor, he said.

District 300 officials helped notify the parents of the children involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.