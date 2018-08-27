West Dundee to purchase, install bike racks downtown

hello

This map shows the location and number of post-and-ring bike racks that will be installed in each of the four quadrants of West Dundee's downtown. Courtesy of the village of West Dundee

Amid efforts to increase foot traffic and revitalize the downtown, West Dundee also is taking steps to better accommodate cyclists who pass through town.

Village officials had been exploring options for downtown bicycle parking when operators of two local establishments requested adding bike racks nearby, Community Development Director Tim Scott said. Kids and families frequently ride their bikes to Around the Corner Candy, he said, while Craft Donuts & Coffee owners have noticed groups of fitness-oriented cycling clubs visiting their shop.

"In an essence, one of the core attributes of downtown is its compact nature and walkability. It's also cycling-friendly, by and large," Scott said. "The support of two of our businesses solidified our desire to advance bike parking downtown."

The village board last week agreed to purchase 12 post-and-ring bike racks from Canada-based Reliance Foundry for $4,582.

Each post can support two bikes -- one on either side of the ring -- and allows for two points of contact for each bike frame, as preferred by cyclists, Scott said. The style also works well with village's narrow sidewalks and limited available public space.

"We ultimately came up with something that both provides a utility that cyclists are looking for," he said, "and also something complementary in appearance to the existing streetscape."

The posts will be installed by public works employees and spread out throughout four quadrants of the downtown: Behind the businesses at the northwest corner of Second and Main Streets; near Around the Corner Candy at the southeast corner of First and Main streets; on either side of First Street near Bleuroot and a nearby parking lot; and along Second Street behind the former Francesca's restaurant.

If demand warrants it, Scott said, the village will consider purchasing more bike racks and expanding the program.

"Our interest is to emphasize ... this other convenient, healthy and environmentally friendly mode of transportation," he said. "We look forward to supporting folks who choose to ride."