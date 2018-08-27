Mundelein woman accused of voting twice in 2016 election grabs plea deal

hello

The fourth of five Lake County residents accused of voter fraud worked out a plea deal in court Monday morning.

Janet Pokryfke, 69, of Mundelein, was found guilty of disregarding the election code, a misdemeanor, during proceedings in front of Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti.

Pokryfke did not admit guilt to allegations she voted twice in the November 2016 election, but agreed there was enough evidence to convict her should the case go to trial.

As part of the negotiated settlement, she was sentenced to six months of probation, 20 hours of public service and a $200 fine.

Two felony charges of voting more than once and one charge of perjury were dismissed in exchange for the plea deal. Pokryfke could have been sentenced up to 5 years in prison if she were convicted on those charges.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Fred Day and defense attorney Mark Shaw did not comment after court Monday.

Marcello Villaruz, 63, his wife, Gina Villaruz, 51, both of Beach Park, and Yvette Yust, 56, of Waukegan, each pleaded guilty previously to similar misdemeanor charges of disregarding the election code. They were accused of misrepresenting their citizenship when voting in 2016.

The fifth defendant, Marvin Hershman, 89, of Riverwoods, is accused of voting once in Lake County, then again in Cook County. He is due in court Sept. 17.