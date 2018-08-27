Metra expected to be back to normal Tuesday after Monday meltdown

Metra BNSF trains should be back to normal Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo

Metra BNSF commuters had an abysmal ride home Monday afternoon after signal problems delayed rush-hour trains and caused overcrowding at Union Station.

Metra officials do not expect the issues to affect the Tuesday morning commute.

Metra apologized for the meltdown amid gripes from passengers who posted squashed conditions at Union Station on Twitter.

Four trains were canceled and delays of up to 55 minutes were reported. The railroad also has implemented its overcrowding-prevention program.

The signal issues also affected SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor trains.