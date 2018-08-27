Man arrested in connection with 2016 Naperville armed robbery

A man who police say robbed a Sprint store at gunpoint in September 2016 was arrested nearly two years after the crime, authorities said.

Police said 20-year-old Antwon McCollum of Chicago was arrested by Chicago police Aug. 12 on unrelated charges, but had an active arrest warrant for several charges connected to the Naperville robbery.

In that incident, police say McCollum and an unidentified female entered the Sprint store at 95th Street and Route 59 in Naperville, tied up the employees and robbed them before taking several cellphones from the store.

McCollum was charged with six felony counts: one count each of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and theft, along with three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, police said. He is being held on $500,000 bond, officials said.

The unidentified female accomplice, described as black, about 5'5'' and 110 pounds, is still wanted in connection to the robbery. Police asked anyone with information to contact them at (630) 420-6666.