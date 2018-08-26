Tropical Storm Lane drifts away from Hawaii after 'almost biblical' rains

Dan Wong, left, and Cassie Tarleton watch waves crash along the coastline ahead of Lane, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Honolulu. As Lane approaches Oahu, large ocean swells have impacted local beaches and coastlines.

David Crocker, who is homeless, pushes his belongings past a puddle in Kihei on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He said he refused to go to a shelter during Hurricane Lane. "I didn't have any problems at all," Cocker said. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Piiholo Road resident Rudy Salazar sections a Eucalyptus tree blown over by high winds from Lane, on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

Kevin Pak empties out hydro barriers, which are used to block water similar to a sandbag, as he helps reopen an ABC store along Waikiki Beach, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.

A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.

James Fujita, left, and Reid Fujita take down plywood boards that were to protect their store from Tropical Storm Lane along Waikiki Beach, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu. Federal officials said Saturday that torrential rains are now the biggest threat to Hawaii after the once-powerful hurricane that threatened the island state was downgraded to a tropical storm, and they urged people to continue to take the storm seriously.

People look out over the ocean along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu. Federal officials said Saturday that torrential rains are now the biggest threat to Hawaii after the once-powerful hurricane that threatened the island state was downgraded to a tropical storm, and they urged people to continue to take the storm seriously.

A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.

HONOLULU -- A once-powerful hurricane is drifting away from Hawaii, leaving the Big Island with heavily saturated ground and many residents on other islands relieved the storm didn't wreak more havoc.

Firefighters on the Big Island rescued 39 people from floodwaters Friday through early Saturday after Tropical Storm Lane, formerly Hurricane Lane, soaked the eastern part of the island.

The storm hit the Big Island with nearly 4 feet of rain over three days. That means Lane dropped the fourth-highest amount of rain for a hurricane in the United States since 1950. Hurricane Harvey topped the list after hitting Texas a year ago.

In Honolulu, where the storm deposited only a few inches of rain, shopkeepers removed plywood from their windows and reopened for business.