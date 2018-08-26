Naperville apartment building uninhabitable after fire

hello

Three people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a fire at a Naperville apartment building, authorities said.

Crews responded at 8:25 a.m. to a report of a fire near Fifth and Ogden avenues, according to the Naperville Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find an apartment in the 700 block of Benedetti Drive fully involved in fire. All residents of the building had evacuated.

Four people were evaluated by paramedics at the scene, and two were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, authorities said. One firefighter also was taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The building was deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.