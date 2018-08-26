Elgin man killed when car hits tree on city's east side

A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed early Sunday when the car he was driving hit a tree on the city's east side, police said.

Elgin police and firefighters responded to the crash scene at the intersection of Waverly Drive and Waverly Court about 2:47 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Infiniti sedan crashed into a tree. The driver and only occupant of the car was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. His identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information about to the crash is encouraged to call Elgin police at (847) 289-2661, or text 847411 and including ELGINPD at the beginning of the text along with the information.