Park district celebrates Lake Arlington upgrades

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/25/2018 5:09 PM
  • The Arlington Heights Park District had a grand reopening event Saturday to unveil the $1.3 million upgrade to Lake Arlington. The playgrounds were a big hit.

  • A gazebo stands amongst the playground equipment as the Arlington Heights Park District held a grand reopening event Saturday to officially unveil the $1.3 million upgrade to Lake Arlington.

  • Miles of newly surfaced trails are in use as the Arlington Heights Park District has a grand reopening event Saturday to officially unveil the $1.3 million upgrade to Lake Arlington.

The Arlington Heights Park District Saturday celebrated the completion of $1.3 million in upgrades around Lake Arlington, a 50-acre detention lake.

A state grant program covered $400,000 of the cost of the project. The work was delayed in early 2015 when the grant was among many frozen for a couple of years because of the state's financial problems.

Work included a 32-foot hexagon shelter, separate playgrounds for ages 2 to 5 and ages 5 to 12, fitness equipment, a fishing pier, a boat dock extension, interpretive signs, widening the biking/walking path from 10 to 14 feet in five locations, sealcoating and striping the path, planting a sensory garden and adding native plantings to the sand space. Crews also installed a precast concrete boardwalk connecting an existing ramp to the new fishing pier and boat dock.

