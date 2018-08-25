Park district celebrates Lake Arlington upgrades

The Arlington Heights Park District Saturday celebrated the completion of $1.3 million in upgrades around Lake Arlington, a 50-acre detention lake.

A state grant program covered $400,000 of the cost of the project. The work was delayed in early 2015 when the grant was among many frozen for a couple of years because of the state's financial problems.

Work included a 32-foot hexagon shelter, separate playgrounds for ages 2 to 5 and ages 5 to 12, fitness equipment, a fishing pier, a boat dock extension, interpretive signs, widening the biking/walking path from 10 to 14 feet in five locations, sealcoating and striping the path, planting a sensory garden and adding native plantings to the sand space. Crews also installed a precast concrete boardwalk connecting an existing ramp to the new fishing pier and boat dock.