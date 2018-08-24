 
Wizard World pop culture convention is underway in Rosemont

 
Sean Stangland
 
 
Updated 8/24/2018 6:37 PM
  • Jason Oakes of San Antonio is selling his paintings of iconic pop culture heroes and villains like these "Star Wars" characters this weekend at Wizard World Chicago in Rosemont.

  • GOMEZ Studios of Chicago creates prints combining comic book characters with sports teams and military organizations, as seen this weekend at Wizard World Chicago in Rosemont.

  • Max and Benny's Restaurant in Northbrook is selling pop culture-inspired cookies this weekend at Wizard World Chicago in Rosemont, including one depicting the four principle cast members of ABC's "Boy Meets World," who all appear in person at the convention.

  • Wizard World Chicago attendees cosplaying as Marvel heroes and villains pose Friday for the crowds gathered in the lobby of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

  • Chicago native Rob Hogan's paintings for sale at Wizard World Chicago included a colorful rendition of Pennywise the Clown, left, and Marvel supervillain Thanos depicted as "Walking Dead" baddie Negan.

Comic book creators, pop culture artists, costume makers, merchants, celebrity guests and thousands of fans enjoyed Friday's second day of events at Wizard World Chicago, the annual pop culture convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont.

Fans of "Outlander," Starz's popular time-travel romance, were out in full force Friday; Graham McTavish, who stars as Dougal MacKenzie in the drama set in the Scottish Highlands, drew the largest crowd in the celebrity wing of the convention hall. Five of his co-stars will also appear at the convention, which continues Saturday and Sunday.

Other celebrities meeting fans on Friday included Nichelle Nichols (Uhura from the original "Star Trek"), Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Ernie Hudson ("Ghostbusters") and the entire principal cast of ABC's beloved '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World": Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Tickets are still available for the last two days of Wizard World Chicago, which welcomes "X-Files" icons David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson on Saturday. A single-day admission costs $55 Saturday, $45 Sunday.

