Wizard World pop culture convention is underway in Rosemont

Comic book creators, pop culture artists, costume makers, merchants, celebrity guests and thousands of fans enjoyed Friday's second day of events at Wizard World Chicago, the annual pop culture convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont.

Fans of "Outlander," Starz's popular time-travel romance, were out in full force Friday; Graham McTavish, who stars as Dougal MacKenzie in the drama set in the Scottish Highlands, drew the largest crowd in the celebrity wing of the convention hall. Five of his co-stars will also appear at the convention, which continues Saturday and Sunday.

Other celebrities meeting fans on Friday included Nichelle Nichols (Uhura from the original "Star Trek"), Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), Ernie Hudson ("Ghostbusters") and the entire principal cast of ABC's beloved '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World": Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Tickets are still available for the last two days of Wizard World Chicago, which welcomes "X-Files" icons David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson on Saturday. A single-day admission costs $55 Saturday, $45 Sunday.