North Aurora man charged with molesting another girl

A 48-year-old North Aurora man who was free on bond after his arrest earlier this year on charges he molested a girl he knew has been charged with sexually abusing another girl, according to Kane County court records.

Shane Lindholm, of the 500 block of Wingfoot Drive, was charged earlier this month with one count of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, records show.

The offense occurred Dec. 1, 2017, according to court records.

Lindholm was arrested in April on 10 counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, accused of molesting a girl from Dec. 1, 2017 through March 1, 2018, records show.

Lindholm is free after posting $10,000 bond and he is to not have any contact with children younger than 18, court records show.

He was in court Friday and is next due before a judge Sept. 27.

Attorney David Camic declined to comment.

If convicted in both cases, Lindholm faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to 14 years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

He does not have any previous criminal arrests or convictions in Kane County, records show.