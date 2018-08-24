Feder: Sun-Times newsroom staff approves one-year contract
Updated 8/24/2018 6:32 AM
Editorial employees of the Chicago Sun-Times approved a new one-year contract this week that provides increased health insurance benefits but no raises in salaries, Robert Feder writes. By a 39-5 vote, newsroom staffers represented by the Chicago News Guild ratified the agreement, effective September 1. The previous contract expired in December 2017, although it remained in effect while negotiations proceeded with management. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
