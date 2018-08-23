Tollway giving drivers more time to pay missed tolls

If you're zipping along the Tri-State but left your cash at home or don't have an I-PASS account, there's now more time to pay for the missed tolls online.

Illinois tollway directors Thursday extended the grace period for paying errant tolls from seven to 14 days.

The change still requires approval from a legislative committee but is expected to go live later this year.

Currently, drivers who miss tolls have seven days to make it good online or by mail. Blowing three or more tolls in a year will trigger a violation notice and fines.

"Recognizing that some customers are traveling for longer periods of time than seven days and may not have the opportunity to pay the tolls within the time frame -- we are recommending that it is in best interests of the tollway to extend the time frame for those types of payments," Director Neli Vasquez Rowland of Bartlett said at a board meeting.

The tollway offers a search by license plate feature on its website.

The agency also is rolling out machines equipped with touch screens that accept coins, bills and credit cards on ramps and at some toll plazas across the system. The new technology will eventually replace the familiar coin collection buckets.

The machines cost about $100,000 each and are supplied by Colorado-based BIT Mobility Solutions under a five-year, $33 million contract.

To learn more, go to illinoistollway.com.