Palatine Public Library hosting Lego contest
Updated 8/23/2018 4:13 PM
Palatine Public Library District will be holding a Lego building contest geared for young children and teenagers.
The works will go on display at the main library, 700 N. North Court in Palatine, from Sept. 1 to 6. Contestants are urged to design something to celebrate the Illinois bicentennial, such as a state symbol or popular destination.
For more information, check palatinelibrary.org/LEGOcontest or call (847) 358-5881, ext. 132.
