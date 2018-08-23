Life of Barrington student killed in crash will be celebrated with walk Sunday

A walk will be held Sunday to remember Rebecca Soderman of Lake Barrington, at right with mother Cynthia in middle and sister Charlotte. Rebecca, 18, was a Barrington High School student when she died in a car crash in March 2017 that authorities say was caused by a driver going nearly 70 mph above the speed limit. The walk will be at Citizens Park in Barrington. Courtesy of Charlotte Anliker

Friends and family will host an inaugural walk this weekend to remember an 18-year-old Barrington High School student who died last year in a crash blamed on a driver traveling nearly 70 mph above the speed limit.

The walk to celebrate the life of Rebecca Soderman of Lake Barrington will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, at Citizens Park, 511 N. Lake Zurich Road in Barrington. Walk participants are asked to gather in a parking lot closest to the Robert Soule Amphitheater.

Soderman's sister, Charlotte Anliker, 24, of Chicago. said family, friends and others are expected for the walk through Citizens Park and to the neighboring Cuba Marsh preserve trail.

"We're actually going to have chalk," Anliker said, "and our hope is that either before or after the walk, people will have an opportunity to chalk on the sidewalk any messages that they want to give to Becca."

Anliker said Sunday's date was selected because it is close to her sister's Aug. 21 birthday. Rebecca would have turned 20 this week.

Matthew Zeek, 23, of the 2000 block of Sigwalt Street in Rolling Meadows, is charged with reckless homicide stemming from the March 4, 2017, crash in Barrington Hills. Soderman died from her injuries a day later at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Authorities say Zeek was driving 93 mph along a narrow stretch of Plum Tree Road near Rock Ridge Road when his car went off the pavement and hit a tree. The speed limit there is 25 mph. Zeek, who has pleaded not guilty and is free on bail, is scheduled to appear in McHenry County court Sept. 12.

Anliker said her creative sister enjoyed dancing and singing. She was known for making friends easily with her joyous personality.

"Rebecca was one of the most unique people that I've ever known," Anliker said. "She definitely marched to the beat of her own drum. And she was one of the most compassionate people. She was always trying to make sure that people were included, that no one ever sat alone at lunch or felt left out of anything."

Sunday's forecast is for clouds and sun with a high of 91 degrees. The walk has a rain date of Sept. 9.