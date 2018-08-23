Jury convicts shooter in Hadiya Pendleton case

Defendant Micheail Ward listens during his trial Tuesday for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton. Ward was convicted of murder Thursday in Chicago. Pool photo by Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP

A jury has found a second suspect guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of a 15-year-old high school honor student whose death in 2013 became a symbol of Chicago's random gun violence.

The jury concluded Micheail Ward, who was 18 at the time, was guilty of firing the fatal shot that struck Hadiya Pendleton in the back. On Wednesday, a separate jury found the man accused of driving the getaway car, Kenneth Williams, guilty of first-degree murder as well.

As with the first jury, this one took little time to decide on a verdict. During the trial, jurors watched a video in which Ward confessed to killing the teenager a little more than a week after she returned from Washington, where she performed as a majorette with her high school band at President Barack Obama's inauguration festivities.

"There is justice for Hadiya," her mother, Cleopatra Cowley, said through tears after the verdict was delivered. "She did not deserve what happened to her."

In his confession, Ward said he did not want to open fire at the park on the city's South Side where Hadiya and friends were gathered after completing their final exams. But he said Williams told him if he did not do it Williams would kill him. Ward said he got out of the car he and Williams were in and walked over to a fence and opened fire on the group of young people he believed were members of a rival gang.

The case against the two men was further bolstered by grand jury testimony of two friends of Williams, who said that shortly after the slaying, Williams and Ward told them they had taken part in a shooting. During the trial, the two men backed off their grand jury testimony, saying they did not remember being told about the shooting, but prosecutors read aloud their grand jury testimony to jurors.

During closing arguments on Thursday, prosecutors pointed to statements Ward made both to fellow gang members and to detectives, noting, for example, Ward's false statement that the teen was shot because a rival gang member had used her as a shield.

"You saw as he tried to justify killing a 15-year-old innocent girl," said Assistant State's Attorney James Papa, who told jurors there were no other gang members in the park at the time of the shooting.

Defense attorneys countered with the argument that the detectives focused solely on Ward and Williams because they were under intense pressure to solve a case that quickly became a major national news story.

"They blocked out everything else," said one of Ward's attorneys, Gina Piemonte, who argued the fact that Ward in his confession got numerous facts wrong suggests detectives coerced him into admitting his guilt.

The death of Hadiya came to symbolize random gun violence in Chicago because of the girl's own history and because of her connection to the president and the first lady. The park where the teen was killed was about a mile from the Obama's Chicago home

Though the teen was just one of more than 3,000 homicide victims in the city since 2013, and was killed before the number of homicides in Chicago increased dramatically, her killing stood out because of the reaction from the White House.

Obama spoke of the girl's death during his 2013 State of the Union address. The killing prompted Michelle Obama to return to Chicago, first to attend the teen's funeral and then later to tell an audience gathered not far from where she herself grew up, "Hadiya Pendleton was me, and I was her."