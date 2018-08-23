Hoffman Estates Citizen Fire Academy starts Aug. 29

hello

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department is inviting village residents and workers to participate in its 19th annual Citizen Fire Academy.

Participants will learn the skills required of a firefighter, as well as valuable lessons regarding home fire safety, CPR and the history of the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, in a fun, relaxed environment.

The academy starts on Wednesday, Aug. 29 and runs through Nov. 19. Classes meet on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Station 24, 5775 Beacon Point Drive.

You must be over the age of 18 to participate, and either live or work in the village. To register or ask further questions, contact Lt. Tony Butler at (847) 843-4825 or anthony.butler@hoffmanestates.org.