Feder: Carly Henderson joins 'The Jam' as third co-host

Carly Henderson, a Los Angeles entertainment journalist, TV host and video producer, has been named co-host of "The Jam," the morning news, talk and entertainment show on Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26, Robert Feder writes. Starting in mid-September she'll join co-hosts Felicia Lawrence and Jordan Cornette from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.