Protesters plan to block I-190 near O'Hare on Labor Day

hello

Anti-violence protesters rally outside Wrigley Field shortly before the Aug. 2 Cubs game after marching and shutting down Lake Shore Drive near Belmont in Chicago. Now the group plans a Labor Day march on Interstate 190 near O'Hare International Airport. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Protesters plan to march along Interstate 190 near O'Hare International Airport on Labor Day in hopes of shutting down the expressway and creating pressure for more action to curb Chicago violence.

The Rev. Gregory Livingston, who led a small group of protesters that shut down rush-hour traffic Aug. 2 on Lake Shore Drive, said the I-190 protest will begin at about 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Avenue east of O'Hare.

At noon, the group will march down the ramp and head along the expressway to River Road, where they will cross the median and, they hope, block both sides of the roadway into and out of O'Hare.

Livingston believes he can accomplish that goal with only 100 people. The earlier march to Wrigley Field that saw a small group of protesters dwarfed by a crowd of Chicago police officers and members of the news media.

• For the complete story, visit Chicago.sun.times.com.